Fashion show spotlights traditional Saudi attire

RIYADH: A fashion show just for women at the King Abdul Aziz Foundation on Monday showcased traditional regional clothing from around the Kingdom.The National Heritage Society event showed off traditional Saudi clothing in a unique modern form with Saudi models wearing each region’s different attire.A model strutting down the runway in a red dress embroidered in gold opened the show. She was covered from head to toe, with only her eyes showing. From then on, a rainbow of colors swirled down the runway.The event, attended by Princess Nouf bint Faisal bin Turki and sponsored by Arabian Centers, took place outdoors, with oud music playing in the background. White chairs and tables lined the spotlit runway. Guests sat amid tall palm trees, and the sound of laughter and chattering filled the air.Rotana TV covered the event, which was hosted by presenter Roaa Rayan, dressed in a traditional Saudi jalabiya.Young Saudi women proudly showcased their dresses on the runway. Each model wore a garment from a different region in the Kingdom, representing its heritage.There were many stands selling clothing. One of the participants was Bin Ghaith Textiles, a prominent Riyadh establishment since the days of King Saud, selling traditional textiles and clothes.“Sofrat Saud is a well-known textile that has been worn since the days of King Saud; it was brought from India and since then, worn in weddings,” said Al-Jazi Bin Ghaith, the great granddaughter of the founder.An attendee exclaimed: “Look at how beautiful our clothes were — vibrant colorful and most of all sleek. No woman could possibly look bad in these dresses.”Layla Al-Bassam, a teacher at the Princess Nourah University, is an advocate of traditional clothing without modern touches. She showcased some of her traditional Saudi designs. She said that today’s show is unique: “We will see the clothing of brides of the Kingdom of all regions.”Basma Al-Nowaisher, director of activities and events at the National Heritage Society, explained that the event aimed to promote the Kingdom’s traditions and preserve them.