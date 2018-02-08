  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fashion show spotlights traditional Saudi attire

Saudi Arabia

Fashion show spotlights traditional Saudi attire

NOOR NUGALI |
A model displays a southern headpiece made of jasmines that are worn by brides on their wedding day.

Related Articles

RIYADH: A fashion show just for women at the King Abdul Aziz Foundation on Monday showcased traditional regional clothing from around the Kingdom.
The National Heritage Society event showed off traditional Saudi clothing in a unique modern form with Saudi models wearing each region’s different attire.
A model strutting down the runway in a red dress embroidered in gold opened the show. She was covered from head to toe, with only her eyes showing. From then on, a rainbow of colors swirled down the runway.
The event, attended by Princess Nouf bint Faisal bin Turki and sponsored by Arabian Centers, took place outdoors, with oud music playing in the background. White chairs and tables lined the spotlit runway. Guests sat amid tall palm trees, and the sound of laughter and chattering filled the air.
Rotana TV covered the event, which was hosted by presenter Roaa Rayan, dressed in a traditional Saudi jalabiya.
Young Saudi women proudly showcased their dresses on the runway. Each model wore a garment from a different region in the Kingdom, representing its heritage.
There were many stands selling clothing. One of the participants was Bin Ghaith Textiles, a prominent Riyadh establishment since the days of King Saud, selling traditional textiles and clothes.
“Sofrat Saud is a well-known textile that has been worn since the days of King Saud; it was brought from India and since then, worn in weddings,” said Al-Jazi Bin Ghaith, the great granddaughter of the founder.
An attendee exclaimed: “Look at how beautiful our clothes were — vibrant colorful and most of all sleek. No woman could possibly look bad in these dresses.”
Layla Al-Bassam, a teacher at the Princess Nourah University, is an advocate of traditional clothing without modern touches. She showcased some of her traditional Saudi designs. She said that today’s show is unique: “We will see the clothing of brides of the Kingdom of all regions.”
Basma Al-Nowaisher, director of activities and events at the National Heritage Society, explained that the event aimed to promote the Kingdom’s traditions and preserve them.

Related Articles

Tags: saudi fashion National Heritage Society King Abdul Aziz Foundation Arabian Centers Princess Nouf bint Faisal bin Turki

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi King Salman opens annual Janadriyah festival

RIYADH: King Salman on Wednesday patronized the opening ceremony of the 32nd National Festival for...

Saudi Shoura allows 40-hour working week in localized jobs

RIYADH: The Shoura Council has approved a recommendation for the reduction of working hours to at...

Saudi King Salman opens annual Janadriyah festival
Saudi Shoura allows 40-hour working week in localized jobs
Makkah governor: Projects for three provinces will cost SR4bn
Exhibition blending fashion and sport a winner with Saudi women
Fashion show spotlights traditional Saudi attire
Saudi civil aviation authority denies allowing Air India to fly over Saudi Arabia on planned Israel route
Latest News
Egypt warns Turkey over eastern Mediterranean economic interests
15 views
Spanish union to take legal action against Ryanair over contracts
14 views
Mike Pence announces ‘toughest’ US sanctions on North Korea
19 views
EU regulator reveals 12 banks so far plan euro expansion ahead of Brexit
14 views
Israel wants US mediation in gas dispute with Lebanon
25 views
Pressure mounts on Assad over chemical gas attacks
46 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR