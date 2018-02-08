Saudi Shoura allows 40-hour working week in localized jobs

RIYADH: The Shoura Council has approved a recommendation for the reduction of working hours to at least 40 hours a week, with one additional paid day for employees working in activities targeted for localization.

The decision came on Wednesday after members deliberated on a report from the House Committee of Social Affairs, Family and Youth on amendments passed by the Council of Ministers.

The Shoura had given full power to the Council of Ministers to reduce working hours for Saudis working in localized jobs and activities.

In another decision, the Shoura Council asked the Ministry of Culture and Information to upgrade the performance in electronic media in all its channels so it could become an effective and interactive national tool.

On Tuesday, the Shoura Council called for greater partnership between the Ministry of National Guard and other relevant government agencies to bolster electronic security and protect the ministry from any electronic threats.

The decision came after members considered a report from the House Committee of Security Affairs, based on the annual report of the Ministry of National Guard.

The council also asked the ministry to promote functions of the Janadriyah Festival and develop training centers to cover the ministry’s needs for qualified and efficient staff.

In another decision, the council asked the Social Development Bank to open women’s branches so that females will be able to get loans easily.

The council also called on the Ministry of Education to boost digital awareness and the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in general and in higher education.

It asked the ministry to raise safety procedures in buildings and school buses and to ensure full compliance to these procedures in all educational institutions. Specialized research centers relevant to technical, scientific and human products should be expanded, it said.

The council also called for equal opportunities for distinguished women to encourage them to take up leading and scientific jobs in universities and research centers and for the numbers to be boosted of those enrolled at universities who have special needs.