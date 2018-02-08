  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s PIA outlines ‘aggressive’ plan to boost flights to Saudi Arabia

Business & Economy

Special

Pakistan’s PIA outlines ‘aggressive’ plan to boost flights to Saudi Arabia

SIB KAIFEE |
A Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777 taxiing at Manchester International Airport. (Shutterstock)

Related Articles

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s cash-strapped national carrier, says it plans to boost the number of flights it operates to Saudi Arabia to more than 60 a week.
The airline, which is struggling servicing its debt, is looking to business growth in the Kingdom, with routes to the Kingdom its largest source of revenues.
“PIA has an aggressive plan to boost its presence in Saudi Arabia. We will be increasing our flights to more than 60 per week and opening new destinations,” Musharraf Rasool Cyan, the president and CEO of PIA, told Arab News.
He was speaking on the eve of the newspaper’s launch of its Pakistan digital edition, www.arabnews.pk.
Cyan has vowed to revive the carrier, which the Pakistan government has opted to privatize in a bid to recover from heavy losses the airline has amassed over many years.
He said Saudi Arabia has always been very important to the airline, which currently has 55 weekly flights to the Kingdom. It flies to four destinations, with 28 flights a week to Jeddah, 10 to Dammam, nine to Madinah and eight to Riyadh.
Cyan said that by mid-2018, PIA will be launching flights to new destination Al-Qassim with three flights per week. In addition to that the carrier will be adding one flight each to existing routes to Jeddah, Madinah and Riyadh.
“This will comprise more than 60 fights to Saudi Arabia thus making PIA the biggest operator from South Asia to Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Cyan said PIA plans to open an office in Taif in western Saudi Arabia very soon. He added that, besides passenger travel, PIA has finalized a plan to enhance its cargo business in Saudi Arabia, something likely to increase trade between the countries.

Related Articles

Tags: aviation Pakistan Saudi Arabia PIA

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Egypt warns Turkey over eastern Mediterranean economic interests

CAIRO: Egypt on Wednesday warned Turkey against any infringement of its economic rights in the...

Spanish union to take legal action against Ryanair over contracts

DUBLIN: Representatives of Spanish pilots working for Ryanair will launch legal action against the...

Egypt warns Turkey over eastern Mediterranean economic interests
Spanish union to take legal action against Ryanair over contracts
EU regulator reveals 12 banks so far plan euro expansion ahead of Brexit
Pakistan’s PIA outlines ‘aggressive’ plan to boost flights to Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh takes steps to improve air quality
Dubai sees jump in tourism figures, remains world's fourth most visited destination
Latest News
Egypt warns Turkey over eastern Mediterranean economic interests
20 views
Spanish union to take legal action against Ryanair over contracts
14 views
Mike Pence announces ‘toughest’ US sanctions on North Korea
23 views
EU regulator reveals 12 banks so far plan euro expansion ahead of Brexit
15 views
Israel wants US mediation in gas dispute with Lebanon
27 views
Pressure mounts on Assad over chemical gas attacks
50 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR