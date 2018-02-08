  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Secrecy on Jacob Zuma’s exit bad for South Africa, group says

World

Secrecy on Jacob Zuma’s exit bad for South Africa, group says

AP |
South African President Jacob Zuma waves as he leaves parliament in Cape Town on Tuesday, February 6. (AP)
JOHANNESBURG: An anti-corruption group in South Africa is criticizing what it calls a “veil of secrecy” around talks aimed at securing the removal from power of President Jacob Zuma.
Save South Africa, a non-governmental group that has campaigned for Zuma’s resignation because of corruption allegations, is expressing concern about negotiations between the president and deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, who said Wednesday that he anticipates a “speedy resolution” to the discussions about a transition of power.
Save South Africa says Ramaphosa is “being sucked into the illicit world that Zuma and his cronies thrive in” and that any “secret backdoor deals” would set a bad precedent for a new government.
Zuma, who has denied wrongdoing, has been enmeshed in scandals for years. Many former supporters in the ruling party want him to go.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Secrecy on Jacob Zuma’s exit bad for South Africa, group says

JOHANNESBURG: An anti-corruption group in South Africa is criticizing what it calls a “veil of...

Seven injured in Australia hot air balloon crash

MELBOURNE: Seven people were taken to hospital Thursday with back injuries and fractures after a...

Secrecy on Jacob Zuma’s exit bad for South Africa, group says
Seven injured in Australia hot air balloon crash
Workers try to shore up tilted buildings after Taiwan quake
Canada orders review of deal to sell helicopters to Philippines
North Korea not interested in meeting US Vice President Pence
Eight dead in cave-in at south China subway construction site
Latest News
Supreme Court suo motu hearing in Axact case begins
Secrecy on Jacob Zuma’s exit bad for South Africa, group says
Daily Pakistan: Asma's 'rapist and murderer' turns out to be a 15-year-old boy from Mardan
M&A activity brightens lackluster European stock markets
1 views
The Nation: Pakistan not heeding President Trump's demand, says US
3 views
The Nation: Pakistan not dependent on any foreign aid: foreign minister Khawaja Asif
1 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR