The News: US to unfreeze funds if Pakistan acts against terrorists
In this file photo, US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the Organization of American States (OAS) 47th General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico, June 20, 2017. (REUTERS)
The News report by Wajid Ali Syed states that a top State Department diplomat has said that the US would unfreeze funds to Pakistan when the country takes a decisive and sustain action against terrorists.
