  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli archaeologists unearth 1,800-year-old mosaic

Middle-East

Israeli archaeologists unearth 1,800-year-old mosaic

Reuters |
Workers from the Israeli Antiquity Authority clean a rare Roman mosaic from the 2nd–3rd centuries at Caesarea National Park. (AFP)

Related Articles

CAESAREA, Israel: A 1,800-year-old mosaic of toga-clad men dating back to the Roman era has been unearthed in Israel, archaeologists said on Thursday.
The mosaic was discovered during the excavation of a building from the Byzantine period — some 300 years younger than the mosaic it was on top of — in the coastal city of Caesarea.
“The surprise was actually that we found two beautiful monuments from the glorious days of Caesarea,” Peter Gendelman, co-director of excavation for the Israel Antiquities Authority, told Reuters of the building and mosaic.
Caesarea was a vibrant Roman metropolis built in honor of Emperor Augustus Caesar by King Herod, who ruled Judea from 37 BC until his death in 4 BC.
The excavated portion of the mosaic, which the antiquities authority said was 3.5 meters by 8 meters in size, depicts three toga-clad men, as well as geometric patterns and an inscription in Greek, which is damaged.
If the mosaic came from a mansion, the figures could have been the owners, or if it was a public building, they may have been the mosaic’s donors or members of the city council, Gendelman said.
The mosaic was of a high artistic standard, with about 12,000 stones per square meter, the antiquities authority said.
Israel is undertaking the largest conservation and reconstruction project in the country in the Caesarea National Park, the antiquities team said. The project aims to reconstruct a Crusaders-era bridge.

Related Articles

Tags: Israel archeology

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Israeli archaeologists unearth 1,800-year-old mosaic

CAESAREA, Israel: A 1,800-year-old mosaic of toga-clad men dating back to the Roman era has been...

Iran says it can discuss other issues if nuclear deal successful

PARIS: The United States and its European allies should ensure the 2015 nuclear deal is a success...

Israeli archaeologists unearth 1,800-year-old mosaic
Iran says it can discuss other issues if nuclear deal successful
Russia says humanitarian ceasefire in Syria 'unrealistic'
EU lawmakers urge US to respect Palestinian funding pledge
Iran plans to increase oil production capacity by 700,000 BPD within 4 years
Lebanon to put taxi driver on trial in murder of British woman
Latest News
CAS set to announce ruling on 45 Russian athletes ahead of Winter Olympics opening ceremony
3 views
Israeli archaeologists unearth 1,800-year-old mosaic
13 views
Brwa Nouri's journey means Ostersunds and Iraq star is unfazed about facing Arsenal
10 views
Iran says it can discuss other issues if nuclear deal successful
13 views
With baby announcement, Kylie Jenner is new Instagram queen
7 views
Singer Elissa delves into journalism
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR