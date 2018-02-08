  • Search form

  Egypt's ex-auditor feared same fate as slain Italian scholar

Middle-East

Egypt's ex-auditor feared same fate as slain Italian scholar

AP |
Hesham Genena, Egypt’s former top auditor who suffered serious injuries during an apparent kidnapping attempt, during an interview with the Associated Press at his home in Cairo, Egypt. (AP/Amr Nabil)

CAIRO: Egypt's former top auditor who was seriously injured in an apparent kidnapping attempt says he feared he'd meet a fate similar to that of an Italian student who was killed and whose badly tortured body was dumped in the desert near Cairo in 2016.
Hesham Genena suggested his assailants were linked to the government and said police denied him medical attention for hours after the attack outside his home.
Genena led Egypt's watchdog agency until President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi fired him in 2016, following an investigation that concluded he had misled the public on the issue of corruption.
He spoke to The Associated Press late Wednesday.
Genena says: "I could have just been found dead in the desert like (Giulio) Regeni."
Regeni's brutal death triggered a crisis between Egypt and Italy.

