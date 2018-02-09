  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Nigerian govt official found with 86 cars charged with fraud

World

Nigerian govt official found with 86 cars charged with fraud

AFP |
Ibrahim Tumsah, finance and account director at the Power, Works and Housing Ministry was arraigned at Abuja Federal High Court, above, along with his brother Tijani Tumsah. (dnllegalandstyle)

Related Articles

ABUJA: A Nigerian government official found with 86 new luxury cars was charged with fraud on Thursday, court papers show. Ibrahim Tumsah, finance and account director at the Power, Works and Housing Ministry was arraigned at Abuja Federal High Court along with his brother Tijani Tumsah, a member of a presidential committee on initiatives in the country’s north east.
Both were accused of “refusing” to declare the assets “without reasonable excuse” and after being given notice by a special presidential investigation panel tasked with the recovery of public property. Besides the cars, their assets include four houses and a quarry plant in Abuja. Another court in December had ordered that all the property in question be temporarily seized. Tumsah and his brother were granted bail after they pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court has adjourned the case to March 1.

Related Articles

Tags: Nigeria Ibrahim Tumsah

Comments

MORE FROM World

New US federal shutdown after fiscal hawk’s dissent

WASHINGTON: The US government staggered into another shutdown on Thursday night after an outspoken...

Nigerian govt official found with 86 cars charged with fraud

ABUJA: A Nigerian government official found with 86 new luxury cars was charged with fraud on...

New US federal shutdown after fiscal hawk’s dissent
Nigerian govt official found with 86 cars charged with fraud
Trump thanks Guatemalan president for his support on Israel
Gambia rejoins Commonwealth under new president
Thousands flee militia violence in Central African Republic
Washington hosts Saudi Arabian & Middle East Legal Forum
Latest News
New US federal shutdown after fiscal hawk’s dissent
4 views
Developing
47 Russians lose court bid to compete at Olympics: CAS
84 views
Trial begins of 4 Saudis linked to Hezbollah terror cell
310 views
Syrian regime kills 200 civilians; 100 pro-Assad men die in strikes
310 views
Janadriyah festival showcases Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage
398 views
Syrian Kurds capture two British Daesh militants — US officials
356 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR