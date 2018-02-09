  • Search form

World

Special

King Abdullah concludes Pakistan visit

M. ISHTIAQ |
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi received King Abdullah II at the Prime Minister's House. (Photo courtesy: Information Ministry)
King Abdullah II reviews guard of honor at the Prime Minister's House. (Photo courtesy: Information Ministry)
President Mamnoon Hussain received King Abdullah II, on Thursday, when he arrived to Pakistan after 11 years. (Photo courtesy: Information Ministry)
ISLAMABAD: King Abdullah II of Jordan completed his two-day visit to Pakistan on Friday.
During his visit, the king met Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The leaders agreed to focus more intently on enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations between their two countries.
The current volume of that bilateral trade is $75 million, and the Pakistani leadership stressed to King Abdullah that they do not feel that figure fully reflects the “excellent brotherly relations” between their countries.
Abbasi discussed the success of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and his country’s commitment toward regional peace and stability.
On Friday morning, hours before leaving Islamabad, King Abdullah also met President Mamnoon Hussain and agreed to hold a Pakistan-Jordan Joint Ministerial Commission next month.
President Hussain stressed that Pakistan and Jordan are connected through deep political, cultural and historical links and proposed that there should be a regular exchange of trade delegations between them.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Mohammed Faisal, said in his weekly press briefing on Friday that the visit provided an opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest.
“The visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II has given a new impetus to the existing fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries,” Faisal added.
Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, National Assembly member Ijaz ul Haq, Commander of the Northern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, and Base Commander Air Commodore Mujahid Hussain were present to bid farewell to King Abdullah.

