  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 25 Ethiopian migrants missing off Yemen, forced into the sea

World

25 Ethiopian migrants missing off Yemen, forced into the sea

AP |
File photo showing African migrants at sea

Related Articles

JOHANNESBURG: Twenty-five Ethiopian migrants are missing off war-torn Yemen after being forced into the sea, the United Nations migration agency said Friday, highlighting the dangers of a well-traveled route from the Horn of Africa to rich Gulf nations.
Director of operations and emergencies Mohammed Abdiker said in a Twitter post that people in the last of four boats carrying migrants were forced to swim to shore Thursday as they approached Yemen’s Shabwa province from Somalia.
No bodies have been found.
About 600 Ethiopian migrants, men and women, were aboard the boats, spokesman Joel Millman said — an unusually large number of migrants to arrive off Shabwa at one time.
International Organization for Migration figures show that some 87,000 people sought to reach Yemen from the Horn of Africa by boat in 2017.
UN agencies have attempted to discourage migrants from countries such as Ethiopia and Somalia from embarking on the perilous trip. But many are drawn to attempt the journey to rich Gulf countries beyond Yemen to find work, and there is no central authority to prevent them from traveling through the impoverished country where civil war has raged since early 2015.
Last month, a boat capsized off Yemen and killed at least 30 Africans. The IOM blamed “unscrupulous smugglers” who tried “to extort more money” from the migrants. Survivors reported gunfire as the boat capsized.
The UN agencies have blamed the prolonged Yemeni conflict for subjecting refugees and migrants to the risk of human rights violations, including arbitrary arrest, detention, trafficking and deportation.

Related Articles

Tags: Somalia Yemen migrants

Comments

MORE FROM World

Trump praises aide amid White House abuse scandal

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Friday praised an former aide accused of battery, amid a scandal that...

Rwanda refuses to discuss migrants with Israeli opposition

KIGALI:Rwanda said Friday it wanted no part in Israel’s “internal politics” after turning away two...

Trump praises aide amid White House abuse scandal
Rwanda refuses to discuss migrants with Israeli opposition
Arab News profiles four Daesh extremists who became known as the ‘Beatles Cell’
Families of Daesh ‘Beatles cell’ welcome their capture
Pakistan army condemns seven ‘hardcore’ militants to death
USA: It is difficult time to do business with Turkey
Latest News
Rotana announces expansion plans in Saudi Arabia
Schneider Electric showcases EcoStruxure solutions at ‘Innovation Summit’
Mobily launches new prepaid bundles
PISJ-ES hosts its first Model UN conference
BNC report lists top Saudi development projects
British Council partners with Ministry of Education for sports training program
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR