Last updated: 2 min 36 sec ago

  Police in Indian Kashmir say gunmen attack army camp

Police in Indian Kashmir say gunmen attack army camp

The Associated Press |
Indian paramilitary troops stand guard at a hospital in Srinagar, in this February 6, 2018 photo. (AFP)

SRINAGAR, India: A group of militants in Indian Kashmir opened fire Saturday inside an army camp in the disputed region, police said.
The attack began early in the morning and it was unclear how many gunmen were involved, said a police official, speaking on customary condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk to the media.
The camp is located on the outskirts of the city of Jammu. The area was cordoned off as intermittent firing continued.
Few other details were immediately available.
The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and archrival and neighbor Pakistan. Both claim the region in its entirety.
Several militant groups have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989. Around 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.
Anti-India sentiment runs deep among Kashmir’s mostly Muslim population, with most people supporting the rebel cause.

