  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 40 min 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Theater comedy in Saudi Arabia delivers laughs — and a place in history

Saudi Arabia

Theater comedy in Saudi Arabia delivers laughs — and a place in history

NOOR NUGALI | ARAB NEWS STAFF |
The play, “Life of an Emperor, is acted out on stage. (AN Photo)
The play, “Life of an Emperor, is acted out on stage. (AN Photo)
The play, “Life of an Emperor, is acted out on stage. (AN Photo)
The play, “Life of an Emperor, is acted out on stage. (AN Photo)
4 photos

Related Articles

RIYADH: A theater production featuring rising Saudi actors made history on Friday with unaccompanied women in the audience for the first time.
The play, “Life of an Emperor,” a comedy based on the 2000 Disney fantasy “The Emperor’s New Groove,” was hosted by Dar Al Uloom University.
Families entered the theater together with their children, newlyweds and groups of friends. There was no segregation or sections dividing families.
The play, the first of its kind in Riyadh, found huge success, with a Saudi woman actor, Najat, taking the lead.
Ghada Al-Rashaid, a social media influencer who attended the event, said: “The actors were hilarious. And the female actor (Najat) has an amazing voice.”
The theater production was organized by the VOUCH company, which previously staged the concert by the Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji — the Kingdom’s first performance by a female star.
Only a short time ago, a woman attending an entertainment event in the Kingdom by herself was considered taboo. But Al-Waleeda Al-Rawaili, a student at the university, was excited to be able to watch the play unaccompanied.
“I saw them organizing the play and rehearsing, and it had an amazing ambience. I just had to attend,” she said.
Food trucks outside the university served the audience with a variety of snacks.

Related Articles

Tags: theatre comedy dar al uloom university stage

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Pakistani air chief receives prestigious medal from Kingdom

RIYADH: Marshal Sohail Aman, the Pakistani air chief, has been given the prestigious King Abdul...

Vital joint exercises between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia naval forces commence

KARACHI: Major joint naval exercises between the Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF)...

Pakistani air chief receives prestigious medal from Kingdom
Vital joint exercises between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia naval forces commence
KAICIID dedicated to enhancing role of dialogue to combat violence in name of religion
Saudi Arabia, Turkey share similar views on key regional issues, says ambassador
Saudi Consulate in Hong Kong participates in UNESCO exhibition
King Salman gives desalination in Saudi Arabia a boost with new mobile plants
Latest News
Syria clashes kill more than 30 Daesh militants: monitor
61 views
Sale of book on Benazir’s life canceled, notices served to author, publisher
61 views
New app to promote Swiss-inspired landmarks across Cairo
38 views
Special
Egypt’s overcrowded schools stay bottom of the class
42 views
Special
Modi’s attempts at balance fall short
106 views
North Korea says unable to pay UN dues, blames sanctions
111 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR