UAE teen leads the way for Middle East golf

LONDON: The chance of playing nine holes with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy is something most 18-year-olds would jump at.But if Rayhan Thomas has his way, it will be something he does much more of in the future.The Indian Dubai-born teenager — whose parents moved to Dubai in 1993 — joined McIlroy in a practice round ahead of last month’s Dubai Desert Classic, a just reward for being the leading amateur in the UAE.“It was fantastic,” Thomas told Arab News.“To watch the ball flight he has and watch him at work was just awesome.”What did he and the current world No. 8 speak about?“Just general things but it was mainly watching. I watched as much as I could to see what he does and pick his brain a little bit about the course and how he handles pressure.“He’s a good guy and I’ve looked up to him for a long time. I had lunch with him eight years or so ago, when I was one of the local juniors lucky enough to meet him. It’s always special to meet up with him.”Thomas has risen to prominence on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Tour and is 18th in the World Amateur Golf rankings. He became the first amateur to win a MENA Tour event in 2016 when he triumphed at the Dubai Creek Open aged 16 and then, in his title defense last September, he created more history.Thomas reeled off nine birdies on the bounce en route to tying the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club course record of 61 — equaling the world record for consecutive birdies made in an Official World Golf Ranking event.Having finished tied for 60th at last year’s Desert Classic, Thomas missed the cut at this year’s edition after finishing six over par and admitted: “I feel like I could have done much better, but it was a great experience and I learned a lot.”While that did not go according to plan, he did more than enough to impress McIlroy, though, with the Northern Irishman praising Thomas’ prodigious ability and growing maturity.“He’s come along so well,” McIlroy said of the supremely confident youngster who insisted that he has “no big weaknesses” in his game.“I’ve known him since he was 13 or 14 and everyone was talking about him then. To see how he’s progressed: He’s a great player, does all the right things, practices hard and has a good attitude toward it,” McIlroy added.The Middle East has long been known as a region with some great courses and host to some of the world’s best tournaments, but has never produced golfing talent to take on the world’s best. Thomas hopes to change all that and has already shown that the region can nurture very promising players.The teen sensation is adamant that he will not be an exception and that the Middle East can create more golfing talent and not just be known as a playground for the golfing elite and wealthy expatriates.“Can golfers from the Middle East succeed? I think they can have that opportunity,” said Thomas, who joined the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club’s youth development program aged eight. “We have great programs, people (teaching) and facilities and the weather is fantastic for it, so I don’t think we have any excuses. I think the programs and the way we run things here compared with other countries, we’re still developing and getting better — that’s the beauty of it.“I think over the next 10 years or so, we will see a lot of junior people coming up from the programs and see some big players coming up from the Middle East.”As for his own future, Thomas is taking it step by step.“I won’t be turning professional any time soon, either,” said Thomas, whose next tournament is the Bonallack Trophy in Qatar, where he will be representing Asia-Pacific against Europe next month.“I go to college, Oklahoma State University, in 2019 and I’ll only decide once I’m there and feel like I’m ready.“Turning pro is my ultimate ambition and trying to achieve as much as I can. I don’t even know what that is yet.“But I just want to be on the same trajectory that I am on, keep on improving and getting better and win major championships and be a great player.”