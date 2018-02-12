Asir village, a beautiful attraction at Janadriyah

RIYADH: The palaces at Asir heritage village on the grounds of the Janadriyah festival are among the most beautiful attractions in the Kingdom.Asir was the first heritage village to be established in Janadriyah after the festival’s launch. It features three huge palaces representing the traditional architecture of the region. They have reflected the culture of Asir residents and their costumes, year after year.The village has long been a major attraction to Janadriyah visitors keen to explore the rich heritage in buildings and folklore from Alsarat and Tuhama, in addition to the scenery and beautiful locations.The first palace represents the old architecture in Abha city and its surroundings, while the second represents that of North Abha, Rejal Al-Hajjar and Asdar Tuhama. The third palace reflects the traditional architecture at the eastern part of Asir Region until the outskirts of Beesha. On the stone walls of these palaces, and on the wooden doors and windows, triangular shapes are sculpted.The village features Al-Qasba, a spiraled high-rise building used as observation and protection for human settlements, characterized by small windows used for scouting and attacking the enemy, while the lower part is used for storing grain.The three palaces lead to the village square, surrounded by the bazaar, where local handicrafts are displayed.These villages and forts still represent a major destination for tourists and archaeological and heritage researchers.Asir village hosts many traditional handicrafts such as fishing equipment, leather, and traditional Assiry dress, in addition to the exhibition of food, handicrafts, and knitted and ceramic products made by Saudi families.There are also many exhibitions on Asir, one of the most diversified regions in Saudi Arabia, ranging from the desert to Al-Sorat to Tuhama and the coast. Each area has its own customs and traditions.In addition, Asir cultural village has dedicated a special square for poets and folk teams to present shows, receiving visitors daily in the evening.