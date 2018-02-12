  • Search form

Press Review

The Nation: Mani Shankar Aiyar calls for uninterruptible dialogue between India, Pakistan

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
In this file photo, Indian MP Mani Shankar Aiyar speaks at the Atlantic Council in Washington on June 3, 2013. (AFP) 

12 February 2018: The Nation report by Muhammad Wajeeh states that Aiyar, who has also served as the former counsel-general of India in Karachi, said, “There is only one way of resolving India-Pakistan issues [which is] by an uninterrupted and uninterruptible dialogue.”
