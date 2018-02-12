  • Search form

Offbeat

North Korean Olympic cheerleaders steal the show in Pyeongchang

ARAB NEWS |
Dubbed ‘the army of beauties,’ the cheerleaders waved small flags. (File photo: AP)

CAIRO: Videos of North Korean cheerleaders at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics performing tightly-synchronized routines left viewers around the world mesmerized by the spectacle.
As North and South Korea’s unified women’s hockey team took to the ice this week, 75 cheerleaders stole the show as they chanted their own songs in unison.
Dubbed “the army of beauties,” the cheerleaders waved small unified Korean Peninsula flags, swayed in unison and sung “ban gap seup nee da,” or nice to meet you, reported USA Today.
The crowd was taken by storm.
Audience members attending speed skating and ice hockey events managed to capture several videos of their performance, which went viral on social media.


