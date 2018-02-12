North Korean Olympic cheerleaders steal the show in Pyeongchang

This is one of the wildest things I have ever witnessed with my own two eyes!! A North Korean cheer sqaud at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/ijJysVGLXf — Matt Stopera (@mattstopera) February 10, 2018

North Korean cheering squad's first song "반갑습니다 Nice to meet you" pic.twitter.com/JSi29R8r6u — Sohee Kim (@soheefication) February 10, 2018

Collaboration with @BTS_twt ? North Korean cheering squad shows off Korean ballet moves while BTS' mega hit song Blood, Sweat & Tears is playing pic.twitter.com/TLveHdCQuC — Sohee Kim (@soheefication) February 10, 2018

CAIRO: Videos of North Korean cheerleaders at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics performing tightly-synchronized routines left viewers around the world mesmerized by the spectacle.As North and South Korea’s unified women’s hockey team took to the ice this week, 75 cheerleaders stole the show as they chanted their own songs in unison.Dubbed “the army of beauties,” the cheerleaders waved small unified Korean Peninsula flags, swayed in unison and sung “ban gap seup nee da,” or nice to meet you, reported USA Today.The crowd was taken by storm.Audience members attending speed skating and ice hockey events managed to capture several videos of their performance, which went viral on social media.