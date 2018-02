DUBAI: A woman was fined almost $1,400 for cursing and insulting her husband over the phone in the UAE, Gulf daily the Khaleej Times reported.The woman, who was first handed a one-month jail sentence that was then amended, was tried by the Khor Fakkan Court of Appeals.The husband complained to the Khor Fakkan police that his wife was using derogatory language with him over the phone and insulting him.The woman later apologized, claiming it was due to a sudden “burst of anger.”