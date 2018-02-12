  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 59 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Prime Minister Modi pitches India as attractive business destination during Oman visit

Business & Economy

Prime Minister Modi pitches India as attractive business destination during Oman visit

ARAB NEWS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a speech during his lecture meeting hosted by Nikkei Inc. and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Tokyo September 2, 2014. (Reuters)

Related Articles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed top business leaders and CEOs in Oman on Monday during his two day tour in the Sultanate during which he pitched India as an attractive destination to do business.
Modi, who arrived in Muscat on Sunday from Dubai, also met Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs of Oman.
The Indian prime minister signed a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Oman to consolidate the strategic relations between the two countries.
The MoUs were signed to enhance the Omani-Indian historic relations, which are developing.
To conclude his trip in Oman, Prime Minister Modi also visited the iconic Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and the old Shiva Temple, also known as Motishwar Mandir before flying out, an Indian Embassy official told Times of Oman.
Indian Ambassador to Oman, Indra Mani Pandey said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit holds significance for the country and for the strong and ever-evolving bilateral ties between the two nations.
 

Related Articles

Tags: Modi India Oman

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Dubai exchange explores options as Indians stop licensing securities abroad

DUBAI: The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) said on Monday it was working with Indian...

DXB Entertainments annual losses more than double

LONDON: DXB Entertainments (DXBE), which owns one of the largest theme parks in the Middle East,...

Saudi Arabian Airlines opens office in New Delhi
Al-Tayyar Travel posts SR2.1bn in revenue for 2017
Van Cleef & Arpels announces partnership with 21,39 Jeddah Arts
Ericsson completes 5G platform for operators
11 wins for Toyota in 2018 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Awards
SHUAA Capital reports highest profit since 2007
Latest News
Thousands protest jailing of Bangladesh opposition leader
Tell-all writer on trial over France’s ‘heist of the century’
Mattis: Too early to tell if Olympic thaw between Koreas will lead to results
Emergency teams search for victims of Russian plane crash
UAE’s architectural heritage introduced to visitors of Janadriyah Festival in Riyadh
No, there isn’t a new ‘Trump’ magazine coming out
1 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR