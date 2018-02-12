Prime Minister Modi pitches India as attractive business destination during Oman visit

Related Articles
Modi, who arrived in Muscat on Sunday from Dubai, also met Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs of Oman.
The Indian prime minister signed a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Oman to consolidate the strategic relations between the two countries.
The MoUs were signed to enhance the Omani-Indian historic relations, which are developing.
To conclude his trip in Oman, Prime Minister Modi also visited the iconic Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and the old Shiva Temple, also known as Motishwar Mandir before flying out, an Indian Embassy official told Times of Oman.
Indian Ambassador to Oman, Indra Mani Pandey said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit holds significance for the country and for the strong and ever-evolving bilateral ties between the two nations.
