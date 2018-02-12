  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi-led coalition ‘working with Yemen govt to ensure integrity of Oxfam work’

ARAB NEWS |
Coalition spokesman Al-Maliki said that Houthi militia had fired a total of 95 ballistic missiles toward Saudi Arabia to date. (AN file photo)

RIYADH: The spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said on Monday that work is underway with the Yemen government to ensure the integrity of Oxfam's work in the war-torn country.
Oxfam, one of Britain’s biggest charities, has come under fire for the behavior of some former staff in Haiti after a newspaper report said aid workers had paid for sex while on a mission to help those affected by a 2010 earthquake. A report in the Observer newspaper also claimed that Oxfam staff in Chad had paid sex workers. 
“We will work with the Yemeni government to ensure that Oxfam is working with integrity inside Yemen,” Al-Maliki said.
Oxfam’s chief executive Mark Goldring has vowed that, were the UK government to cut its funding, the charity would “carry on delivering as best we can, because that’s what the people of Yemen, Syria, Congo and indeed Haiti need and deserve,” according to a report in The Guardian newspaper.
Coalition spokesman Al-Maliki, in his address on Monday, said that Houthi militia had fired a total of 95 ballistic missiles toward Saudi Arabia to date. He said the coalition forces have stopped several border incursion attempts from Yemen, and said forces had killed six Houthi militia commanders in recent days. 
“The coalition is working with international community to stop recruiting children to fight in Yemen,” he added.

