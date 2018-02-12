Egypt receives largest British trade delegation in two decades

CAIRO: British Trade Envoy to Egypt, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, is on a five-day visit to Cairo and Alexandria, heading up the largest British trade delegation in nearly two decades.

The envoy arrived in Egypt on Saturday on a visit that will concentrate on oil, gas, education, infrastructure, and health, a statement by the British Embassy in Cairo said.

“This is the largest trade delegation I have brought to Egypt, and is a very encouraging sign of the vast potential British companies are seeing in investing in Egypt’s future.

“Egypt and the UK are working to ensure that their trade relationship remains as strong as ever, by ensuring continuity of effect post-Brexit, which means in real terms that the investment links between the two countries can continue to go from strength to strength,” the press release added.

Over 50 companies will be taking part, including existing investors in Egypt and others looking to invest for the first time.

The delegation includes the 33 companies from the Scottish Development International and six from the Energy Industries Council, whose companies focus on the oil and gas industry. It also includes 14 companies from the transport and health care sector, and four companies focused on opportunities in the education sector.

Sir Jeffrey will be meeting several Egyptian ministers, including Minister of Trade and Industry, Tarek Kabil; Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Dr. Sahar Nasr; Minister of Health Dr. Ahmed Rady; Minister of Education Dr. Tarek Shawky.