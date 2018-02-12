  • Search form

Offbeat

Fans react to Egyptian actress comparing herself to Angelina Jolie

ARAB NEWS |
Egyptian actress Rogena posts a series of photos which she says resemble American actress Angelina Jolie. (Photo: social media)

CAIRO: An Egyptian actress has been teasing her fans with a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot, in which she says she looks much like American actress Angelina Jolie.
Fans hurled actress Rogena with comments after she posted a picture collage of herself and Jolie, comparing her latest appearance to the Hollywood actress.
“Rogena Jolie,” the Egyptian actress captioned her Instagram post.

روجينا جولى

A post shared by Rogena (@rogenaofficial) on


Rogena resembled one of Jolie’s well-known hairstyles, by letting some of her long black hair fall in front of her shoulders and pushing back the rest.
She also wore sparkling green color contact lenses, giving her a glimpse of Jolie’s stunning colorful eyes.
It is not clear if the actress intended to look like the hollywood star, but she was clearly proud of it.

A post shared by Rogena (@rogenaofficial) on


While some fans commended her look, others did not take it well. They frankly told the Egyptian actress she “clearly did not look like Angelina Jolie” and that “Someone misled her into thinking that she did look like her.”

MOST POPULAR