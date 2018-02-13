  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fast-rising oil supply may overtake demand growth in 2018

Business & Economy

Fast-rising oil supply may overtake demand growth in 2018

REUTERS |
Oil demand grew at a rate of 1.6 million bpd in 2017, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly market report. (Reuters)

Related Articles

LONDON: The rise in global oil production, led by the US, is likely to outpace growth in demand this year, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.
The Paris-based IEA raised its forecast for oil demand growth in 2018 to 1.4 million barrels per day, from a previous forecast of 1.3 million bpd, after the International Monetary Fund in January upped its estimate of global economic growth for this year and next.
Oil demand grew at a rate of 1.6 million bpd in 2017, the IEA said in its monthly market report.
However, the rapid rise in output, particularly in the United States, could well overtake any pick-up in demand and begin to push up global oil inventories, which are now within sight of their five-year average.
"Today, having cut costs dramatically, US producers are enjoying a second wave of growth so extraordinary that in 2018 their increase in liquids production could equal global demand growth," the IEA said.
"In just three months to November, (US) crude output increased by a colossal 846,000 bpd and will soon overtake that of Saudi Arabia. By the end of this year, it might also overtake Russia to become the global leader," the agency said.
US crude output could reach 11 million bpd by the end of this year, according to estimates from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Related Articles

Tags: Oil energy Markets OPEC International Energy Agency

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Fast-rising oil supply may overtake demand growth in 2018

LONDON: The rise in global oil production, led by the US, is likely to outpace growth in demand...

Oil prices get boost from rebound in global stock markets

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by a rebound in global stock markets that followed...

Fast-rising oil supply may overtake demand growth in 2018
Oil prices get boost from rebound in global stock markets
Qatar Airways to grow despite boycott, CEO says
Beijing ups trade tensions with new measures on US chemical
Singapore poised for first sales tax hike in more than a decade
Activist investors urge fellow Xerox shareholders to oppose Fujifilm deal
Latest News
Fast-rising oil supply may overtake demand growth in 2018
1 views
Daesh yet to suffer ‘enduring defeat,’ says US Secretary of State Tillerson
17 views
Oil prices get boost from rebound in global stock markets
109 views
Philippine’s Duterte slammed over threat to shoot female rebels in the genitals
156 views
Meet the Saudi fashion star who makes her own rules
283 views
Qatar Airways to grow despite boycott, CEO says
268 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR