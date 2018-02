JEDDAH: A video of Lebanese singer Najwa Karam performing a traditional Arab folk dance known as dabke, along with her band members, at a recent concert in Canada has gone viral.Karam performed two gigs in the country: In Montreal at the Theatre Saint-Denis on Feb. 9, and in Toronto at the The Meeting House in Oakville on Feb. 10.She is said to be the first Middle Eastern female singer to perform at the two venues. The concerts were attended by Arab fans from across Canada.Karam is currently on tour in Canada and the US. Her last performance in the US will be in Las Vegas on Feb. 24.