  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Visitors lift Emaar Malls profit

Business & Economy

Special

Visitors lift Emaar Malls profit

REBECCA SPONG |
The aquarium at Dubai Mall. The mall is the company’s flagship development and welcomed 80 million visitors in 2017 for the fourth consecutive year. (Reuters)

Related Articles

LONDON: Emaar Malls has recorded an 11 percent increase in its 2017 full-year profits compared to the previous year, on the back of rising visitor numbers to its Dubai shopping centers.
Total net profit reached 2.08 billion dirhams ($566 million), compared to 1.874 billion dirhams in 2016, according to a company filing.
A total of 130 million shoppers visited Emaar’s retail centers in 2017, marking a 4 percent increase on visitor turnout from the year before. Dubai Mall, the company’s flagship development, welcomed 80 million visitors in 2017 for the fourth consecutive year.
“The sustained growth of Emaar Malls highlights the robust performance of our nation’s retail sector, a key contributor to the gross domestic product,” said Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties and board member of Emaar Malls, in a statement.
Emaar Malls’ revenue reached 3.63 billion dirhams in 2017, a 12 percent increase on the previous year.
Emaar Malls said it was pushing forward with its expansion plans, confirming that work on the new Dubai Hills Mall has started and the development is scheduled to open in late 2019. The shopping center is expected to have more than 750 retail outlets.
The company said work has begun on the expansion of Dubai Mall’s Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard. It is also developing a new retail center in the Springs Village. Both developments are due to open this year.
Emaar Malls has expanded online as well, completing the acquisition of the web-based fashion retailer Namshi last year.

Related Articles

Tags: Emaar Malls Dubai Shopping centers shopping economy Dubai Mall Editor’s Choice

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Visitors lift Emaar Malls profit

Special

LONDON: Emaar Malls has recorded an 11 percent increase in its 2017 full-year profits compared to...

Fortune smiles on Hong Kong brands as retail sales recover

HONG KONG: Retailers in Hong Kong such as Chow Tai Fook, the world’s No. 2 jeweler after Tiffany’s...

Splash CEO Raza Beig wins accolades
PMU hosts Texas International Education Consortium delegation
UAE businessman, philanthropist Al-Habtoor launches $500,000 children’s fund in Illinois
Steak House launches 5 new steak combos
Huawei Mate10 lite launches new features for enhanced phone usability
Visitors lift Emaar Malls profit
Latest News
Splash CEO Raza Beig wins accolades
PMU hosts Texas International Education Consortium delegation
UAE businessman, philanthropist Al-Habtoor launches $500,000 children’s fund in Illinois
Steak House launches 5 new steak combos
Huawei Mate10 lite launches new features for enhanced phone usability
Special
Visitors lift Emaar Malls profit
1 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR