Steak House launches 5 new steak combos

Popular Saudi restaurant chain, Steak House, is continuing its 25th year anniversary celebrations with the launching of five new steak combos priced at SR79 ($21) as a token of appreciation to its guests for over two and a half decades of loyalty.

The casual dining chain in the Kingdom today serves over 2 million guests annually.

The five new steak combos are: Top Sirloin Steak & Salmon, Top Sirloin Steak & Crispy Shrimp, Top Sirloin Steak & Crispy Chicken Strips, Top Sirloin Steak & Grilled Shrimp, and Top Sirloin Steak & BBQ Chicken Breast. The steak combos come with a choice of two sidings.

“In a market where the prices of quality steaks served in restaurants start at around SR100, Steak House’s new steak combos, which combine high-quality halal-certified top sirloin steaks with other best-selling menu items at a price point of only SR79, give the dining public the kind of superior value they are looking for nowadays,” said Steve Skoien, chief executive officer of Alfa Co., which operates local chains Steak House, Piatto, FireGrill and City Fresh Kitchen.

According to Skoien, what is great about the steak combo offer is that it can be availed in conjunction with ongoing weekday Alfa Co. Rewards Program benefits at Steak House, such as Free Dessert for Your Table, Kids Eat Free and Free Soup & Salad Bar on pre-designated days of the week.

The “Five New SR79 Steak Combos” promotion is part of the restaurant’s year-long 25th year anniversary celebrations, which began in October 2017.

Alfa Co. Chief Marketing Officer Abdallah Al-Barakati Al-Sharif said that guests can expect more of these anniversary offerings in succeeding months. “Since our 25th year anniversary is all about giving back, we make sure that our activities not only focus on value but also serve as a way for valued guests to know that we listen and that we respond by giving them back the things that have made Steak House their dining destination of choice over the years,” he added.

The steak combos are available for a limited time only at all Steak House locations throughout the Kingdom.

Steak House recently opened its 17th branch in Buraidah in the Al-Qassim region, with an 18th venue opening soon in Emaar, Jeddah Gate, South Jeddah.