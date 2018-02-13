  • Search form

Corporate News

PMU hosts Texas International Education Consortium delegation

ARAB NEWS |
The Texan visitors discussed ways to strengthen the curricula at Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University.
Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University (PMU) in Alkhobar recently hosted a visit from representatives of the Texas International Education Consortium (TIEC).
The visitors met members of the university’s administration, deans, department chairs and faculty members.
The purpose of the visit was for the TIEC representatives to examine current programs, advise the university on ways to strengthen the curriculum and to propose programs for the future. It was also to introduce the new president of the TIEC, Robin J. Lerner, to the university.
Representatives from the TIEC, which is located in Austin, Texas, met individually with deans and chairs from the engineering school, business school, information technology department, law school and the CORE and preparatory programs.
In-depth studies of the curricula were held and ways to strengthen and develop it were discussed. New programs were also proposed.
PMU is one of the most innovative universities in terms of creating young leaders. Therefore, students are educated to function at the highest levels in a modern and globalized world.

