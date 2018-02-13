PMU hosts Texas International Education Consortium delegation

Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University (PMU) in Alkhobar recently hosted a visit from representatives of the Texas International Education Consortium (TIEC).

The visitors met members of the university’s administration, deans, department chairs and faculty members.

The purpose of the visit was for the TIEC representatives to examine current programs, advise the university on ways to strengthen the curriculum and to propose programs for the future. It was also to introduce the new president of the TIEC, Robin J. Lerner, to the university.

Representatives from the TIEC, which is located in Austin, Texas, met individually with deans and chairs from the engineering school, business school, information technology department, law school and the CORE and preparatory programs.

In-depth studies of the curricula were held and ways to strengthen and develop it were discussed. New programs were also proposed.

