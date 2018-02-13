  • Search form

Corporate News

Splash CEO Raza Beig wins accolades

ARAB NEWS
Raza Beig has been named as the best CEO in retail fashion.
Raza Beig, CEO of Splash, Iconic and Landmark International and director of Landmark Group, was recently named the “Best CEO in the Fashion Retailing Industry” at the European CEO Awards 2017.
The European CEO Awards bring together companies pushing the envelope in business, and the executives that make this progress possible. To recognize achievement in the financial sector, European CEO works in partnership with the World Finance Banking Awards.
Splash received the “Most-Admired Fast Fashion Retailer” award at the recently concluded Retail ME Awards 2017.
“We would like to thank each one of our valued customers for supporting us through this journey and making it happen,” the company said.
Splash is part of the Landmark Group, and operates in 14 countries across the globe.
“As a brand Splash believes in constantly being a trend-setter in the region and has successfully created some of the biggest and most popular brand properties/events which have now become part of the social calendar of the region. The Splash Calendar and Splash Fashion Show are by far the most popular annual and bi-annual events in the brand’s portfolio of events,” according to a press spokesman.

