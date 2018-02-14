People smugglers busted after 22 people found in cement transporter at UAE border

DUBAI: These images capture the moment UAE authorities foiled a smuggling operation involving 22 people hidden inside a cement transporter, UAE state news agency WAM reported.Customs officials at the border of the northern emirate of Sharjah arrested the driver of the truck after discovering 21 men and a woman hidden inside – apparently trying to illegally cross into the country.The thermal and X-ray images clearly show a group of people inside the large cement transporter.The incident happened last week, but the authorities released the images late on Tuesday evening. No details were given on where the people were traveling from or their nationalities.