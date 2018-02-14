  • Search form

Middle-East

People smugglers busted after 22 people found in cement transporter at UAE border

ARAB NEWS
Thermal imagery of 22 people huddled in a cement container on the back of a transporter truck. (WAM)
X-ray imagery of 22 people huddled in a cement container on the back of a transporter truck. (WAM)
Image of the cement transporter truck used in the attempted smuggling of 22 people in to the UAE. (WAM)
DUBAI: These images capture the moment UAE authorities foiled a smuggling operation involving 22 people hidden inside a cement transporter, UAE state news agency WAM reported.
Customs officials at the border of the northern emirate of Sharjah arrested the driver of the truck after discovering 21 men and a woman hidden inside – apparently trying to illegally cross into the country.
The thermal and X-ray images clearly show a group of people inside the large cement transporter.
The incident happened last week, but the authorities released the images late on Tuesday evening. No details were given on where the people were traveling from or their nationalities.

Tags: UAE Sharjah Smugglers

Comments

