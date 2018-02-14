  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan institute that empowers girls and pioneers of hard rock, Metallica win music’s ‘Nobel Prize’

Lifestyle

Afghan institute that empowers girls and pioneers of hard rock, Metallica win music’s ‘Nobel Prize’

AFP |
Musicians Robert Trujillo (L) and James Hetfield of Metallica perform onstage at the Rose Bowl on July 29, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP)
Afghan music students play during a rehearsal at The Afghanistan National Institute of Music in Kabul. In the face of death threats and accusations they are dishonoring their families by daring to perform, the women of Afghanistan’s first all-female orchestra are charting a new destiny for themselves through music (Wakil Kohsar/AFP)
2 photos

Related Articles

STOCKHOLM: An Afghan music institute that has empowered girls in the war-torn country and metal pioneers Metallica on Wednesday shared the Polar Music Prize, often called music’s Nobel.
The laureates will each receive one million Swedish kronor (101,000 euros, $125,000) at a televised gala in Stockholm on June 14 in the presence of King Carl XVI Gustaf.
The Afghan National Institute of Music was honored along with its founder, Ahmad Sarmast, who started the school in 2010 in a rare coeducational initiative in the war-torn country.
The institute, which teaches both Afghan and Western music, helped generate the country’s first all-female orchestra which performed last yar at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Sarmast, who has faced substantial risk in a country where both music and girls’ education was banned under the repressive 1996-2001 Taliban regime, said he was “very excited, honored and privileged” to win the prize.
“We believe that our two recipients, although from very contrasting worlds, exemplify the mission of the Polar Music Prize, and that is to honor musicians and music organizations whose work has made a difference to people’s lives,” Marie Ledin, managing director of the award, said in a statement.
“Metallica is loved and admired by millions of hard rock fans across the globe,” she said.
Sarmast and the music institute, meanwhile, have worked “to restore the joy and power of music to children’s lives,” she said.
Metallica is one of the most influential bands in heavy metal, helping bring the angry and aggressive music to the mainstream and preserving an avid fan base for decades.
Lars Ulrich, the California band’s Danish-born drummer, called the Polar Music Prize “a great validation of everything that Metallica has done over the last 35 years.”
“At the same time, we feel like we’re in our prime with a lot of good years ahead of us,” Ulrich said of the band, which released its 10th album, “Hardwired... to Self-Destruct” in late 2016.
The Polar Music Prize was established in 1989 by the late Stig Anderson, best known as the manager of Swedish pop superstars ABBA, and selects two laureates each year.
The prize’s stated goal is to “break down musical boundaries by bringing together people from all the different worlds of music.”
Past laureates have included Sting, Bob Dylan, Bjork, Sonny Rollins and Ravi Shankar.

Related Articles

Tags: Music Metallica Afghanistan Polar Music Prize

Comments

MORE FROM Lifestyle

Thailand’s Mr. Bean plays jails for laughs

NAKHON NAYOK, Thailand: With the signature red tie, brown blazer, briefcase and teddy bear, a Thai...

Afghan institute that empowers girls and pioneers of hard rock, Metallica win music’s ‘Nobel Prize’

STOCKHOLM: An Afghan music institute that has empowered girls in the war-torn country and metal...

Thailand’s Mr. Bean plays jails for laughs
Afghan institute that empowers girls and pioneers of hard rock, Metallica win music’s ‘Nobel Prize’
Mind the gap: North’s ‘army of beauties’ reveal cultural divide between two Koreas
Prince Henrik, husband of Danish monarch, dies at age 83
Tweet remembering compassionate sweet seller touches Saudi hearts
Egypt’s love affair with Valentine’s Day
Latest News
Jordan to secure 5-year US aid pledge: Jordanian official
Pakistani Taliban kill four government paramilitary troopers in gun attack
7 views
H&M sees growth in online sales lifting earnings this year
27 views
Thailand’s Mr. Bean plays jails for laughs
44 views
Afghan institute that empowers girls and pioneers of hard rock, Metallica win music’s ‘Nobel Prize’
60 views
German economy books strong finish to 2017
70 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR