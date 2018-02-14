Almost nine out of 10 do not follow print media, survey reveals

LONDON: Just four percent of people prefer to receive their international news through newspapers a survey of media consumption has revealed.And almost nine out of 10 people do not follow print media on a daily basis.While print papers are rapidly losing their hold, social media platforms are attracting users with news content according to a study published by specialized media platform OMNESMEDIA.com.The survey, which questioned 10,000 participants from different social segments in over 14 countries, found that 42 percent of respondents prefer to receive international news via social media platforms, with 24 percent following e-news sites and 20 percent opting for television stations.Another eight percent chose mobile applications, while just four percent and two percent use newspapers and radio stations respectively.The study provides the latest confirmation that print newspapers have been laid aside for electronic alternatives, with a majority of consumers turning to their phones and computers for news updates.Among those questioned, 36 percent read traditional media, especially print media, while 46 percent follow it occasionally and six percent read it once a week. Of this, daily print media accounts for just 12 percent.“There is no doubt that today’s media market is witnessing an unprecedented competition between traditional media and new media, including social networks, websites and other e-news apps,” said Nasser Al-Sarami, CEO of Basma Media, the developer and operator of OMNESMEDIA.com.“The new media is consistently gaining ground in light of the increased demand for an expedited coverage of news, a trend which indicates a decline in traditional media versus social media sites and e-news,” he continued, pointing to the lack of limitations on new media, which he described as, “Totally free of any restrictions and censorship, which gives it the power and rapid reach in contrast to traditional media.”“A large number of Internet users provide the necessary ground for new media to secure this superiority over traditional media organs. However, this type of media needs to be developed and updated in terms of content, marketing and integrity, which are all requirements that are needed to earn non-traditional media credibility and accuracy, especially in the Middle East and North Africa region, which is undergoing rapid developments in line with the fast pace of the industry in the rest of the countries,” he added.