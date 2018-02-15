  • Search form

Business & Economy

As 6th World Government Summit closes, Dubai Ruler orders preparations for 7th to begin

ARAB NEWS |
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum has ordered preparations start for the 7th annual WGS (WAM)
Narendra Modi addresses the World Government Summit 2018 (AFP)
DUBAI: No sooner has the sixth annual World Government Summit (WGS) ended and already Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum has called for preparations to start for the seventh edition, state news agency WAM reported.
More than 4,000 people from 140 countries and 16 international organizations attended WGS 2018. There were 130 speakers across 120 sessions.
Sheikh Mohammed has instructed that preparations begin for the 2019 event, to take place from Feb. 17 to 19, 2019, the report added.
“The World Government Summit has become one of the most important platforms for establishing the UAE’s global diplomacy with various governments and international organizations,” said Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future.
Gergawi said they would be building on the successes of previous events – not least the 2018 event, which saw all tickets sold several weeks before it opened, with speeches from the likes of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, American rapper Will.i.am and IMF chief Christine Lagarde.
“This makes it imperative that we start preparations from today based on the outcomes of the sixth edition,” the minister added.
“The summit also serves as a laboratory to develop innovative solutions to the most important challenges faced by human societies to ensure a better future for all communities,” he added.

Tags: World Government Summit 2018 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dubai Narendra Modi

MOST POPULAR