  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 58 min 57 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi teacher who saved student from choking receives sweet reward

Saudi Arabia

Saudi teacher who saved student from choking receives sweet reward

ASEEL BASHRAHEEL | ARAB NEWS STAFF |
Naif Al-Bluwi’s story spread on Twitter, with people asking for recognition of his efforts. (AN Photo)

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Late on Wednesday night, a video went viral on Twitter of an accident at Al-Farabi School in Tabuk showing a teacher, Naif Al-Bluwi, saving a student who accidentally swallowed a piece of plastic.
“The accident occurred on Tuesday,” Al-Bluwi told Arab News. “As deputy principal, it’s my job to keep a lookout for the students,” he said. “I saw a group of students leaving their classroom, including the student in question. They were loudly calling for help and I was startled by the state the choking student was in. He looked to be in a very dire state, breathless and voiceless, and I could see his eyes widening as his situation grew worse.”
Al-Bluwi said he was honored to have been able to save the student. “The child was in a terrible, difficult state. I tried my best to calm myself enough to handle the situation. I also tried to calm the student, but as he was nearly unconscious I let instinct take over. I did what anyone would’ve done in this situation, it’s just the right thing to do.”Al-Bluwi hadn’t had prior medical training — he did what he’d watched rescuers do on awareness clips and first-aid videos on Instagram and YouTube. “I’m not a specialist nor have I any certifications, and it was all spontaneous. Thankfully, the piece came out of his throat and I cleared the space around him enough so he could catch his breath.
  “I was speechless, and I repeatedly watched the video later on, when he kissed the top of my head. I didn’t expect anything in return, but it moved me deeply. Later on one of the teachers told me he’d asked the student why he did that right after coming to, and the student said: because he saved my life. And I think that was more gratifying than any reward or thanks I would ever receive.”

Related Articles

Tags: teacher rescue Saudi student Life

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

King Salman to patronize first humanitarian forum in Riyadh

RIYADH: The inaugural Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, sponsored by the King Salman...

Demand for Japanese storytelling surging in KSA as specialist outlets turn fantasy into reality

JEDDAH: Two friends with a lifelong love of Japanese storytelling are reaping the rewards of a...

King Salman to patronize first humanitarian forum in Riyadh
Demand for Japanese storytelling surging in KSA as specialist outlets turn fantasy into reality
Saudi filmmakers in the spotlight at LA festival
KSA, Italy sign MoU to boost trade ties
Saudi teacher who saved student from choking receives sweet reward
Valentine is not ‘haram’, says ex-Saudi religious police boss
Latest News
King Salman to patronize first humanitarian forum in Riyadh
32 views
Demand for Japanese storytelling surging in KSA as specialist outlets turn fantasy into reality
41 views
Saudi filmmakers in the spotlight at LA festival
32 views
KSA, Italy sign MoU to boost trade ties
21 views
Court received 1.17 million war crimes claims from Afghans
103 views
FBI was warned about Florida man accused of killing 17 at school
606 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR