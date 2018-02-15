Israeli attorney general lauds police probe into Netanyahu

JERUSALEM: Israel’s attorney general has praised a police investigation into the prime minister, saying it was done “by the book.”In a speech at Tel Aviv University on Thursday, Avihai Mandelblit says the investigation was carried out “professionally and thoroughly.”Police this week recommended that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted on bribery and breach of trust charges in two corruption cases. Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing and has accused the police of being overly aggressive in their probe.The recommendations now go to Mandelblit, who will review the material before deciding whether to file charges. Netanyahu can remain in office during that process, which could take months.Mandelblit did not say when he expects to make his decision but he said he plans to conduct the process without “unnecessary delays.”