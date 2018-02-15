  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 59 min 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli attorney general lauds police probe into Netanyahu

Middle-East

Israeli attorney general lauds police probe into Netanyahu

AP |
Avihai Mandelblit said the investigation surrounding Benjamin Netanyahu was carried out ‘professionally and thoroughly.’ (AFP)

Related Articles

JERUSALEM: Israel’s attorney general has praised a police investigation into the prime minister, saying it was done “by the book.”
In a speech at Tel Aviv University on Thursday, Avihai Mandelblit says the investigation was carried out “professionally and thoroughly.”
Police this week recommended that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted on bribery and breach of trust charges in two corruption cases. Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing and has accused the police of being overly aggressive in their probe.
The recommendations now go to Mandelblit, who will review the material before deciding whether to file charges. Netanyahu can remain in office during that process, which could take months.
Mandelblit did not say when he expects to make his decision but he said he plans to conduct the process without “unnecessary delays.”

Related Articles

Tags: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Avihai Mandelblit

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Jordan-US $6 billion aid deal helps repair Jerusalem row

Special

AMMAN: The signing on Wednesday of a major five-year US aid package for Jordan seemed nearly...

Economists in Iraq raise questions over rebuilding loans

Special

BAGHDAD: The multi-billion loans and credits offered to Iraq at an international donors conference...

Jordan-US $6 billion aid deal helps repair Jerusalem row
Economists in Iraq raise questions over rebuilding loans
Hezbollah is destabilizing Lebanon, region: Tillerson
Turkey’s $5bn Iraq pledge marks new era in bilateral relations
Israeli attorney general lauds police probe into Netanyahu
Gaza’s only power plant shut over fuel shortage
Latest News
King Salman to patronize first humanitarian forum in Riyadh
32 views
Demand for Japanese storytelling surging in KSA as specialist outlets turn fantasy into reality
41 views
Saudi filmmakers in the spotlight at LA festival
32 views
KSA, Italy sign MoU to boost trade ties
21 views
Court received 1.17 million war crimes claims from Afghans
103 views
FBI was warned about Florida man accused of killing 17 at school
606 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR