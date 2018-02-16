Air France-KLM positive on ticket prices, to offer more seats

Related Articles
The Franco-Dutch airline reported on Friday an operating result of €1.488 billion, up 42 percent but slightly missing the average analyst forecast for €1.53 billion in a company-compiled consensus.
The group reported a net loss of €274 million for 2017 due to a €1.4 billion charge linked to a new pension deal for KLM pilots and cabin crew.
Like other major European airlines, the Franco-Dutch carrier benefited from low oil prices and strong travel demand last year, while the collapse of Monarch and Air Berlin has removed some competition from the market.
Air France-KLM is also benefiting from a return of travelers from Asia and Latin America. It plans to increase capacity by 3-4 percent overall on its main passenger network this year.
“We have been helped by the good environment,” Chief Financial Officer Frederic Gagey said, adding Air France-KLM’s increase in profit was also helped by stable unit costs.
The group had set an initial target early last year to reduce unit costs by 1-1.5 percent, but added caveats to that at its third-quarter results. It said it was aiming for a reduction of 1-1.5 percent this year, excluding the impact of currency, fuel and pension charges.
Gagey said forward-bookings on long-haul flights were up 1 percentage point in February, up 4 percentage points in March, down 1 percentage point in April because of Easter, and up 2 percent for May.
Analysts expect Air France-KLM to come under pressure from rising fuel costs this year, and expansion of low-cost rivals in Paris and Amsterdam. It will also have to negotiate increased pressure on labor costs, with unions having called for a strike on Feb 22 to support demands for a 6 percent pay increase.
Gagey said unit revenues in the domestic market in France had come under pressure from new high-speed train routes to Bordeaux and that the group was closely watching the development of new low-cost players.
“But it seems that launching low-cost long-haul flights without connecting services is challenging,” Gagey said, pointing to Norwegian Air Shuttle, which on Thursday reported a bigger than expected loss for the last quarter of 2017.
Traditional rivals IAG and Lufthansa are due to report over the next few weeks.
Comments