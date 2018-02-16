  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Walmart reportedly in talks to buy more than 40% of India’s Flipkart

Business & Economy

Walmart reportedly in talks to buy more than 40% of India’s Flipkart

REUTERS |
Walmart is firming up its interest in Flipkart almost eighteen months after the talks first began between the two companies. (Reuters)

Related Articles

MUMBAI: Walmart is in talks to purchase a stake of more than 40 percent in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon.com Inc in Asia’s third-largest economy, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
In what would be one of its biggest overseas deals, the US retailer is looking at buying new and existing shares in Flipkart and due diligence is likely to begin as early as next week, the sources said. They declined to be named as the talks were private.
Terms under discussion were not immediately available, but Flipkart would be valued at more than the $12 billion figure given when Japan’s SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund took roughly a fifth of the firm last year for $2.5 billion, they added.
Existing investors in Flipkart also include US hedge fund Tiger Global Management, China’s Tencent Holdings, online marketplace eBay and software giant Microsoft.
A spokesman for Flipkart said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation. An India-based representative for Walmart declined to comment.

Related Articles

Tags: retail e-commerce India US Flipkart Walmart

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

British shoppers’ January diet squeezes retail sales

LONDON: British retail sales barely rose in January, suggesting consumer demand remained lackluster...

Jewelers to be summoned in India bank scam probe

NEW DELHI: Indian investigators on Friday ordered two wealthy jewelers to be questioned about an...

British shoppers’ January diet squeezes retail sales
Jewelers to be summoned in India bank scam probe
Walmart reportedly in talks to buy more than 40% of India’s Flipkart
Air France-KLM positive on ticket prices, to offer more seats
MSCI asks India stock exchanges to reconsider anti-competitive measures
Japan reappoints Kuroda as central bank chief
Latest News
Update
Family grieves Philippine maid found dead in Kuwait freezer
3552 views
South Africa’s Ramaphosa set to outline priorities in key speech
13 views
British shoppers’ January diet squeezes retail sales
23 views
Turkey proposed Turkish, US troops station together in Syria’s Manbij
49 views
Jewelers to be summoned in India bank scam probe
92 views
Activists delay rebirth of Hawaii hotel with Elvis ties
68 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR