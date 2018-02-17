Kendrick Lamar performs solo set ahead of NBA All-Star game

  • Search form

Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California. (AP)

LOS ANGELES: Kendrick Lamar added to the excitement around Sunday’s NBA All-Star game with a searing performance Friday night.
Lamar was alone on an outdoor stage across from Staples Center for the 45-minute set that included hit after hit from his albums and mixtapes.
With no introduction or fanfare, the 30-year-old emerged wearing an oversized red sweatshirt with a white T-shirt and black pants and opened with “DNA” from his album “DAMN.” He also performed “XXX,” “Element” and “Love” from that most recent album. Lamar said little between songs other than urging the shouting out to the “day one Kendrick Lamar fans.”
American Express sponsored the show as part of its All-Star weekend events. Tickets were available to cardholders, with proceeds benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.

