  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Kurdish doctors report suspected Turkish gas attack in Syria

Kurdish doctors report suspected Turkish gas attack in Syria

AP |
In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, a plume of smoke rises from inside Syria, during Turkish forces bombardment, on the Kurdish-controlled enclave of Afrin, Syria, as seen from the border with Syria, in Kilis, Turkey. (AP)
BEIRUT: Syrian Kurdish news outlets and Syria’s state-run news agency say six civilians have suffered breathing difficulties after what they say was a poison gas attack launched by Turkey on the Kurdish-controlled enclave of Afrin.
The news outlets quote local doctors in Afrin as saying the hospital treated six cases of people who suffered shortness of breath, vomiting and skin rashes. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group also quoted local doctors in its report.
The claims could not be independently confirmed.
SANA on Saturday said Turkey fired several shells containing “toxic substances” on a village in Afrin on Friday night, causing six civilians to suffer suffocation symptoms.
The Turkish military did not immediately comment on the reports Saturday but has previously stated that it does not use chemical weapons or other banned ammunition in its Afrin operation.

Comments

Latest News
India, Iran agree to step up efforts to help Afghanistan
Freed German-Turkish journalist says Ankara held him ‘hostage’
5 views
Ethiopia emergency to last six months
18 views
Sotheby’s Dubai proves that art is coming of age in the Middle East
25 views
Tears, exuberance as ‘Black Panther’ opens across Africa
66 views
UK prime minister seeks post-Brexit EU security alliance
99 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR