Offbeat

Nancy Ajram enthralls thousands at Dubai's Global Village

ARAB NEWS |
Nancy Ajram
JEDDAH: Nancy Ajram, the celebrated Lebanese singer who has sold over 2 million albums and is ranked among the top three best-selling Arab female artists in history, performed live in concert at Dubai’s Global Village on Friday.
“A night to remember. Thank you Dubai!!” Ajram wrote on Twitter after the gig.
She posted several photos from the event on social media, captioning one as: “Beautiful audience, enjoyed every second. #Dubai #GlobalVillage.”
Dressed in a ravishing burgundy gown, the international music icon enthralled thousands of music lovers and fans from across the world with her highly charged performance that included an eclectic mix of her old and new best-known hit songs, most notably her latest “Hassa Beek,” which left the crowds asking for more.
The Arab music icon also reached another milestone last year when she crossed the 1 million subscription mark on YouTube in April.
Ajram has begun shooting a new music video for a song from her latest album “Hassa Beek.”

