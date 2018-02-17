Mumbai Bazar reopens renovated showroom

The expanded and renovated showroom of Mumbai Bazar reopened recently at the Riyadh Avenue Mall. An exclusive Indian fashion boutique, Mumbai Bazar caters to the fashion-conscious women in Saudi Arabia.

Mumbai is the fashion capital of India, and is home to the largest brand ambassador of Indian fashion to the outside world — Bollywood. The clothes identify with the vibrant culture and avante garde trends of the city.

Located on the first floor of the LuLu Hypermarkets in the Riyadh Avenue Mall in the Murabba district, the showroom is easily accessible.

“We know that each woman is unique and the clothes that she wears should reflect her true personality. Our clothes reflect ethical Indian values of grace in a true fashion expression. We also aim to create style statements with our innovative designs and impeccable styles. Our ensemble, using traditional Indian craftsmanship, intricate embroidery and rich textures to meet the evolving needs of the Indian consumer, is a reflection of casual yet classy elegance,” a press release said.