McDonald’s gives out 75,000 free McChickens to customers

As a way of appreciating their valued customers and sharing enjoyable dining moments with them, McDonald’s gave out 1,000 free McChickens on Feb. 6 between 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., from every store in the western and southern region of the Kingdom, except mall and airport stores.

The offer raised sparks from all McDonald’s lovers across the region, as many guests waited anxiously even before the clock ticked 9 p.m. just to get the long-awaited offer.

McDonald’s put an organized system in place to serve as many customers as possible during those three hours. A McDonald’s employee stood next to every store’s entrance to hand out coupons to guests that could be redeemed at the counter for a free McChicken.

With that, McDonald’s managed to give out over 75,000 free McChickens to thousands of customers.

People did not limit expressing their excitement to the day of the offer, but also were sharing their experience the next day all over social media. Much positive feedback, that included a variety of videos and pictures from customers, was shared across all social media channels.

Mohamed Alireza, deputy general manager of Reza Food Services (McDonald’s West and South) said: “Our customers’ enthusiasm is the drive behind all of our initiatives and we can’t get enough of that. We are always coming up with different ways to reward all of our customers, and we were really happy to serve them with this offer. It brings us joy to see the number of people who showed up with their families just to share these moments with their loved ones.”