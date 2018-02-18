  • Search form

Fashion

Dubai-based fashion star Tamara Al-Gabbani to showcase collection at LMFW

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi designer, blogger and fashion icon Tamara Al-Gabbani took center stage at London Modest Fashion Week. (Photo courtesy: @tamaraalgabbani)

DUBAI: Saudi designer, blogger and fashion icon Tamara Al-Gabbani is set to take center stage at London Modest Fashion Week (LMFW) tonight when she will show off her latest collection at the closing show.
Titled the “Best of Global Modest Fashion,” the runway show will take place at Victoria House in the UK capital’s classy Bloomsbury district and will feature designs by Al-Gabbani, Fatima Mohsin, House of Lancry, Q Label, Nasiba Hafez, 1001 Abayas and Rouge Couture.
Founded by the leading modest fashion e-retailer Haute Elan in 2017, LMFW is an international platform for modest wear designers to showcase their collections on the runway.
This year’s event took place from Feb. 17-18 and saw two days of seminars, runway shows and panel discussions on modest fashion.
“I want to say a very big thank you to the @hauteelan team for bringing modest fashion to the forefront…
This is truly a beautiful moment for us all. And a very big thank you to @nichearabia @shoesanddrama for representing me alongside other great designers. Thank you for all your support and most of all, Alhamdillah,” Al-Gabbani posted on social media before the show.

It’s here.. I’m elated to share with you that @tamaraalgabbanifashion is participating at London Fashion Week. The show is tomorrow in Victoria House, Bloomsbury, details are in the link in the bio, I’d love for you to attend !. I want to say a very big thank you to the @hauteelan team for bringing modest fashion to the forefront. And a very big thank you to @nichearabia @shoesanddrama for representing me alongside other great designers. This is truly a beautiful moment for us all Thank you for all your support , and most of all, Alhamdillah #الحمدلله If you are in London, make sure to pass by #LMFW !! #hauteelanxlmfw #nichearabia #shoesanddrama #tamaraalgabbanifashion #tamaraalgabbani

Al-Gabbani’s fashion brand boasts thoughtfully-designed evening gowns, jalabiyas and abayas. Many of the colorful, vibrant designs are created using printed silk, embedded with crystals — it is Al-Gabbani’s signature style and it has been a hit with her style-savvy fans.
Modest fashion is gaining mainstream interest across the board, with several retailers and brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Uniqlo and Burberry entering the industry. As the sector gains traction, spend on clothing and apparel from Muslims is projected to reach $368 billion by 2021.

