Riyadh to play host to HVACR Expo Saudi in 2019

dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, a leading international events company, will present the HVACR Expo Saudi in Riyadh, for the first time next year.

Set to take place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center from Jan. 14-16, 2019, HVACR Expo Saudi will be co-located with FM EXPO Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo. All three events are well established in the country as they are part of the dmg events portfolio of construction-related exhibitions, which also includes the Jeddah-based Big 5 Saudi.

“The move of these three niche industry events to the capital has been carefully considered,” said Andy White, senior vice president, dmg events Middle East, Asia and Africa. “Relocation of our events serving these very focused and technical industries means our exhibitors will be delivering their great international products and services right into the heart of a busy market. But being in the nation’s capital means the events will also give them a platform from which to influence regulation and policy development in these critical sectors, as Saudi Arabia makes progress on its aims for Vision 2030.”

Riyadh represents a significant project market for HVACR, FM and cleaning-related businesses. The Saudi capital is home to more than 30 active projects worth $1 billion or more and some 25 percent of the country’s total construction activity takes place there. In addition, it has a large quantity of built stock demanding ongoing maintenance, as well as new builds becoming operational.

“There’s a great deal of opportunity in the market there, and we will be working hard to make sure our exhibitors and visitors get the chance to discover as much of it as they can,” said White.

As well as attracting thousands of visitors keen to research the latest products and service developments in their industry, the events will also provide the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and update their industry skills. A curated conference program will see industry leaders debate key trends and challenges, while a series of workshops will explore some of the latest technical advances with a hands-on and interactive style.

Attendance to all three events and their related conference and workshop programs will be free, but visitors will need to register to attend.