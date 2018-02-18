Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai offers a home away from home

Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai aims to provide guests luxurious accommodation, exceptional dining and distinctive hospitality in the heart of this dynamic city.

Located on the Sheikh Zayed Road, the 42-story hotel combines traditional luxury with modern amenities, with each room offering extraordinary views of the city and Arabian Sea. The hotel is just minutes from Dubai International Airport, Dubai Convention Center, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), as well as Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and some of Dubai’s popular beaches.

The hotel offers 302 rooms and suites, from deluxe and renovated premier rooms, to Horizon Club one-bedroom suites and presidential suites. Each room is situated on the highest floors of the hotel affording inspiring views across the sea, city and far beyond.

Horizon Club rooms provide exclusive features including Club Lounge access, complimentary refreshments throughout the day and exclusive leisure facilities on Level 42.

Serviced apartments at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai offer guests the “ultimate” in deluxe long-stay living. The 126 fully furnished, serviced apartments range in size from studios to three-bedroom units.

When it comes to dining, guests are spoilt for choice with seven restaurants to choose from. Hoi An offers an authentic Vietnamese fine dining experience, highlighting the delicate flavours and colorful culinary scene of South East Asia. Shangri-La’s signature Chinese fine dining restaurant, Shang Palace, captivates guests with its range of gastronomic provincial specialities. The rooftop poolside restaurant, Ikandy Ultralounge, boasts one of the best views of the Burj Khalifa, serving up shisha, light bites and mocktails. Dunes Café is an international dining restaurant that features best-in-class culinary stations.

“Our world-class service and facilities at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai allow guests to relax and rejuvenate however they choose. Achieve balance and peace of mind at Chi, The Spa, where the principles of vitality, fitness and beauty combine in unique therapies. Discover our sense of place and vegan treatments that provide pampering like nowhere else in the city. Let our skilled therapists customize a personal spa journey for you, for the ultimate indulgence,” a press release said.

The gym is equipped with Technogym equipment, promising an all-round workout that includes cardiovascular and weight training.