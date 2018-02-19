  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Israel advances bill cutting Palestinian funding over ‘terror’

Middle-East

Israel advances bill cutting Palestinian funding over ‘terror’

AFP |
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman (R), and Chief of Staff Lt. General Gadi Eizenkot meet in Tel Aviv, Israel. (File photo: Reuters)

Related Articles

JERUSALEM: Ministers Sunday greenlighted a bill allowing Israel to withhold tax monies it collects for the Palestinian Authority by the same amount as stipends that the PA pays to jailed militants.
Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, whose ministry drafted the bill, welcomed the vote in a ministerial committee, the first step toward sending it to parliament to be passed into law.
“Soon there will be an end to this theater of absurd,” he wrote in Hebrew on Twitter, adding that the money confiscated would be used “to prevent terror and compensate victims.”
Israel annually collects around $127 million in customs duties levied on goods destined for Palestinian markets that transit through Israeli ports monthly and then transfers it to the PA.
It has withheld payment in the past, notably in response to Palestinian admission in 2011 to the UN cultural agency UNESCO as a full member.
The Israeli move comes as the US Senate considers a bill approved by the House of Representatives to withhold aid to the PA if it does not stop the controversial practice of so-called martyr payments to families of Palestinians convicted of terrorist attacks.
Republican and Democratic US lawmakers alike have warned that the payments incentivise violence and serve as a sticking point in the Middle East peace process.
According to the Israeli bill, Lieberman will present an annual report detailing payments to “terror activists” and their families granted by the Palestinian Authority,” his office said.
“Based on the report, the sum will be deducted from payments handed from Israel to the Palestinian Authority.”
The bill will now face a series of parliamentary debates and votes before being finalized.
The Palestinian government slammed the move, calling it “piracy and theft” as well as a breach of international law, official news agency WAFA said.
The American legislation, called the Taylor Force Act, is named after a US military veteran and graduate student, age 28, who was killed in a 2016 attack while he was visiting Israel. The attacker, a Palestinian, was killed by police.

Related Articles

Tags: Palestine Israel Palestinian Authority United Nations UNRWA Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Israel advances bill cutting Palestinian funding over ‘terror’

JERUSALEM: Ministers Sunday greenlighted a bill allowing Israel to withhold tax monies it collects...

Rains avert water crisis in Iraq … but for how long?

Special

BAGHDAD: A deluge of rain storms have reduced the risk of a drought in Iraq this summer but done...

Israel advances bill cutting Palestinian funding over ‘terror’
Rains avert water crisis in Iraq … but for how long?
Daesh leader’s capture in Turkey points to new Iraq cooperation
Syrian Kurdish official: deal for Syrian army to enter Afrin
Israeli, US officials meet over gas row with Lebanon
UAE intercepts Houthi missile fired toward Mokha in Yemen
Latest News
Thousands of Saakashvili supporters march in Kiev
Blast in Syria's Qamishli kills four: monitor
How to support Saudi designers — wear their art on your sleeve
Alpine avalanche kills father, 11-year-old daughter
1 views
Israel advances bill cutting Palestinian funding over ‘terror’
26 views
Air Arabia delivers record 2017 net profit of $180m
28 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR