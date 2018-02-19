  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • British police arrest woman over ‘move your van’ note on ambulance

Offbeat

British police arrest woman over ‘move your van’ note on ambulance

REUTERS |
The handwritten message was left on the vehicle which as left in a parking space outside a home in Stoke-on-Trent, central England. (Reuters)

Related Articles

LONDON: A woman who left an angry note on an ambulance responding to an emergency call telling the paramedics to “move your van” has been arrested, British police said on Monday.
The handwritten message was left on the vehicle which as left in a parking space outside a home in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, while the crew attended to the incident on Sunday.
“If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here,” the note said. “I couldn’t give a shit if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my home.”
The note drew widespread condemnation in Britain after it was posted on social media by a local paramedic mentor and the local police commander said a 26-year-old woman had been arrested for public order offenses.
“Emergency Services must be able to carry out their roles without fear of abuse/intimidation of any kind,” Chief Inspector John Owen wrote on Twitter.
“To avoid any confusion, the arrest relates to matters of verbal abuse that could constitute an offense under the Public Order Act. It does not relate solely to the note.”

Related Articles

Tags: Offbeat UK ambulance

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

British police arrest woman over ‘move your van’ note on ambulance

LONDON: A woman who left an angry note on an ambulance responding to an emergency call telling the...

Saudi Arabia doctors reattach man’s hand after freak accident

DUBAI: Doctors in Saudi Arabia reattached a worker’s right hand after it was severed in a freak...

British police arrest woman over ‘move your van’ note on ambulance
Saudi Arabia doctors reattach man’s hand after freak accident
Angry villagers blind man by injecting his eyes with acid for eloping with boss’s wife
Iraq War veteran Duckworth first senator to give birth while in office
Seeing double: Djokovic cheers lookalike Olympic winner
UK church spires used to boost phone, wi-fi signal
Latest News
Daesh ambushes Iraqi Shiite-led force, killing 27 fighters
21 views
Special
Dubai school suspends teacher after arrest amid child sex allegations
270 views
British police arrest woman over ‘move your van’ note on ambulance
131 views
’I wasn’t good enough to play for Wigan,’ says Man City boss Pep Guardiola
110 views
Russian team in shock over Winter Olympics doping scandal
87 views
Armenian cuisine at Saudi Arabia’s Lusin restaurant eclipses the competition
70 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR