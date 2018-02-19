  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh ambushes Iraqi Shiite-led force, killing 27 fighters

Middle-East

Daesh ambushes Iraqi Shiite-led force, killing 27 fighters

AP |
Baghdad declared victory against Daesh last year. (AP)
BAGHDAD: Daesh militants have ambushed a group of Iraq’s Shiite-led paramilitary fighters, killing at least 27.
The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite militias, said on Monday that the attack took place the previous night in the Al-Saadounya area, southwest of the northern city of Kirkuk, when the paramilitaries were conducting overnight raids.
The PMF says the attackers were disguised in army uniforms. It says clashes lasted for at least two hours and that some of the militants were killed while others fled the area.
Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, a spokesman for Iraqi military, blamed Daesh “sleeper cells” and said Iraqi forces were searching the area to find the perpetrators.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its Aamaq news agency.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Daesh ambushes Iraqi Shiite-led force, killing 27 fighters

BAGHDAD: Daesh militants have ambushed a group of Iraq’s Shiite-led paramilitary fighters, killing...

Dubai school suspends teacher after arrest amid child sex allegations

Special

DUBAI: A Dubai school has said that one of its teaching staff has been suspended following his...

Daesh ambushes Iraqi Shiite-led force, killing 27 fighters
Dubai school suspends teacher after arrest amid child sex allegations
Iraqi court sentences Turkish woman to death for joining Daesh
Syrian TV: Pro-Syrian government forces to enter Syria’s Afrin “within hours”
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah orders payment of all prisoners’ debts
Egypt says 3 soldiers killed in campaign against militants
Latest News
Daesh ambushes Iraqi Shiite-led force, killing 27 fighters
Special
Dubai school suspends teacher after arrest amid child sex allegations
194 views
British police arrest woman over ‘move your van’ note on ambulance
92 views
’I wasn’t good enough to play for Wigan,’ says Man City boss Pep Guardiola
73 views
Russian team in shock over Winter Olympics doping scandal
61 views
Armenian cuisine at Saudi Arabia’s Lusin restaurant eclipses the competition
65 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR