  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Khawaja Asif to leave for official visit to Russia today

World

Khawaja Asif to leave for official visit to Russia today

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
In this file photo, Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif speaks during a joint news conference after the 1st China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue in Beijing, China, Dec. 26, 2017. (REUTERS)
ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, will leave on a four-day official visit on Monday (today), revealed a Foreign Office press release.
With relations between the two nations steadily growing, during his visit, the foreign minister is scheduled to discuss the current state of affairs in the region and prospects for increased bilateral relations.
The two countries, also celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, will also explore new ways to strengthen cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow in the fields of trade and investment, defense, education, political ties, and economic collaboration.
Frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries in the last few years show the mutual desire of both sides to translate political good will into a substantive, multidimensional partnership.
The two dignitaries will also exchange views on important issues facing the world, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a news briefing.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Quake shakes Mexicans out of bed, alarms sound in capital

MEXICO CITY: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck southern Mexico early on Monday, sending frightened...

Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano unleashes towering ash column

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Rumbling Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra shot billowing...

Khawaja Asif to leave for official visit to Russia today
Quake shakes Mexicans out of bed, alarms sound in capital
Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano unleashes towering ash column
‘No idea we had a monster under our roof’ say couple who took in Florida gunman
US students plan Washington march to demand gun control after mass shooting
Oxfam says former Haiti director admitted hiring sex workers
Latest News
Daesh ambushes Iraqi Shiite-led force, killing 27 fighters
8 views
Special
Dubai school suspends teacher after arrest amid child sex allegations
213 views
British police arrest woman over ‘move your van’ note on ambulance
111 views
’I wasn’t good enough to play for Wigan,’ says Man City boss Pep Guardiola
89 views
Russian team in shock over Winter Olympics doping scandal
76 views
Armenian cuisine at Saudi Arabia’s Lusin restaurant eclipses the competition
68 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR