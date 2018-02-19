Khawaja Asif to leave for official visit to Russia today

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, will leave on a four-day official visit on Monday (today), revealed a Foreign Office press release.

With relations between the two nations steadily growing, during his visit, the foreign minister is scheduled to discuss the current state of affairs in the region and prospects for increased bilateral relations.

The two countries, also celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, will also explore new ways to strengthen cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow in the fields of trade and investment, defense, education, political ties, and economic collaboration.

Frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries in the last few years show the mutual desire of both sides to translate political good will into a substantive, multidimensional partnership.

The two dignitaries will also exchange views on important issues facing the world, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a news briefing.