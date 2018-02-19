Philippine forces arrest alleged ex-Daesh commander

  • Search form

AP |
Members of the Philippine police special action force make their way to the frontline in Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao on June 19, 2017. (AFP)

MANILA: Philippine police say authorities have arrested an Arab man who they believe is a former commander of the Daesh group.
Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa said Monday that police and military personnel arrested Fehmi Lassoued, an Egyptian who also uses the name John Rasheed Lassoned, and his Filipino companion, Anabel Moncera Salipada, in a Manila apartment last week based on intelligence provided by foreign counterparts.
Dela Rosa said bomb-making materials, firearms and ammunition were seized during the arrest.
He said investigators were looking into possible links of Salipada and Lassoued, who has a fake Tunisian passport, to local and foreign militant groups, and whether they were involved in any terrorist plot.

