UK vows no ‘Mad Max style’ deregulation after Brexit

LONDON: Britain is trying to reassure the European Union that it doesn’t plan to slash regulations and standards in order to boost its economy after Brexit.

Brexit Secretary David Davis will use a speech Tuesday in Vienna to promise that Brexit won’t lead to “an Anglo-Saxon race to the bottom, with Britain plunged into a ‘Mad Max’-style world borrowed from dystopian fiction.”

Britain’s Brexit department said Monday that Davis will tell Austrian business leaders that maintaining similar standards and regulations will allow trade to continue without barriers after Britain leaves the EU in 2019.

Britain wants to retain close economic ties with the EU, while also becoming free to strike new trade deals around the world.

EU leaders warn Britain can’t have both freedom from the bloc’s regulations and frictionless trade.