Lebanese beauty guru Maya Ahmad gets exclusive backstage access at LFW show

DUBAI: With more than one million followers on her Instagram account, it is no wonder that Lebanese beauty guru Maya Ahmad is gaining exclusive backstage access to some of London Fashion Week’s most exciting shows.On Monday night, she led her followers on a backstage tour before the launch of British label Erdem’s collaboration with heavyweight beauty brand NARS. The line of make-up has been two years in the making, but it was revealed during founder Erdem Moralioglu’s Autumn/Winter 2018 fashion show in London this week.“There are some collaborations that are so good they give you goosebumps when you first see them. This, is one of them,” British Vogue said of the new make-up range, available in stores from May 2018.Ahmad, for her part, agreed and gushed about the products, which she showed off through a series of Instagram posts just before the show. She was one of a limited number of beauty bloggers to be invited backstage and flew the flag for the Middle East as one of the only Arab influencers at the event.“Today’s backstage experience … was insane! I can’t get over how gorgeous the collection is and look at the packaging,” she posted on Instagram.